Maserati Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte MC Edition unveiled

Maserati is launching some special edition versions of its Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte, the Maserati MC Edition.

The Maserati MC Edition stands for Maserati Corsa, which is designed to be sporty and used for everyday track competition.

Victories, trophies, legendary cars and drivers: the world of racing immediately comes to mind when thinking of the Trident Brand, here paying tribute to its glorious history.

The focus is on the versions equipped with a V8* engine to highlight the concept of “uncompromising driving pleasure”: the most powerful Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte become the stars of a new edition with a captivating aesthetic.

MC Edition epitomises performance, orientation towards victory and bold driving pleasure, echoing a story that began almost 96 years ago when the Tipo 26 – the first model to bear the Trident on the bonnet – won the 1,500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

The same racing feeling can now be found in this specific edition, available on the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte in two exclusive colours: Giallo Corse and Blu Vittoria.

You can find out more details about the new Maserati MC Edition models over at the Maserati website at the link below. These new models will be available later this month, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Maserati

