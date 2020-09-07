This Week On Xbox features Marvel’s Avengers, NBA 2K21, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and more

Major Nelson features the newly launched Marvel’s Avengers, NBA 2K21, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and more in the latest This Week On Xbox episode. Plus the Xbox team takes a look at new additions to Xbox Game Pass like Drake Hollow and Crusader Kings III.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

