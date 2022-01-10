All Hawkeye trick arrows explained by Marvel

If you’d like to learn more about the full range of trick arrows available to Hawkeye and used in the recent Marvel Studios Hawkeye series. You will be pleased to know that Marvel has published a 12 minute video taking you through each Hawkeye trick arrow and explaining the inspiration behind them and how the special effects department and stunt team brought them to life.

The Hawkeye miniseries was created by Jonathan Igla for the Disney+ streaming service and premiered towards the end of 2021. The series is based on the Marvel Comics character Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Kate Bishop / Hawkeye played by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld respectively. Hawkeye premiered with its first two episodes on November 24, 2021, and ran for six episodes, concluding on December 22 and is now available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service.

The Disney Hawkeye TV series was the 5th series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) taking place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton from the film series, with Hailee Steinfeld joining him as Kate Bishop. Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d’Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Florence Pugh, and Vincent D’Onofrio also star.

All Hawkeye trick arrows special powers

“All of the trick arrows up close and personal! Greg Steele, VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye talks to Lorraine Cink about how they created all of the arrows in the show, and how they work with the Stunt and Special Effects department to make the show come together.”

Source : Disney

