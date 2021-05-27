Maingear Element Lite notebook powered by 11th Gen Intel Processor with Iris Xe Graphics

Hardware manufacturer Maingear has unveiled a new notebook this week in the form of the Element Lite powered by 11th Gen Intel Processor supported by Iris Xe Graphics. Prices start from $1400 and the laptops are now available to purchase directly from the official Maingear online store.
The new laptop can be fitted with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor running at 2.8 GHz with a Max Turbo Frequency of 4.7 GHz on 4 cores / 8 threads, supported by integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory can be installed together with up to 2 TB of user-replaceable PCI-E Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD storage.
“Following our successful partnership with Intel in 2019 to launch the original ELEMENT gaming laptop, we’ve once again joined forces for the ELEMENT Lite, an ultra-fast and ultra-portable notebook,” said Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of MAINGEAR. “The MAINGEAR ELEMENT Lite is our most impressive, versatile notebooks yet! It’s lightweight but highly capable, with enough power to handle tough workloads and gaming while traveling. MAINGEAR optimized the ELEMENT Lite to pack exceptional performance and cooling into its frame without sacrificing on battery life or upgradeability. It weighs in at just 3.64 lbs (1.65 kg) and is 14.9 mm thin—making it the thinnest notebook that MAINGEAR has ever offered.”
Specifications of the new Maingear Element Lite notebook include:
- 15.6″ IPS 1920×1080 60Hz Touchscreen Display
- 14.9 mm Thin
- 3.64 Lbs (1.65 kg)
- 355 mm x 230 mm x 14.9 mm Dimensions (WxDxH)
- Up to Intel Core i7 1165G7 2.8 GHz
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Up to 16 GB of DDR4 Memory
- Configurable Up to 2 TB of NVMe SSD Storage Space
- Membrane, Backlit Membrane Keyboard
- Glass Microsoft Precision Touchpad
- Machined Aluminium Alloy Chassis
- Up to 16 Hours of Local FHD Video Playback at 150 nits
- Headphone/Mic Jack (iPhone Compatible)
- 2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Ports
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 3 Ports (Type A)
- HDMI Out
- Kensington NanoSavor Lock
- WiFi 6 AX201 160 MHz
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Quad Mic Array
- Ambient Light Sensor
- Time of Flight Sensor
- Infrared LED
- HD Webcam
- Windows Hello Support
- Amazon Alexa Personal Voice Assistant
- Intel Driver & Support Assistant
- 100% Zero Bloatware Guarantee
