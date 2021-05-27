Maingear Element Lite notebook powered by 11th Gen Intel Processor with Iris Xe Graphics

Hardware manufacturer Maingear has unveiled a new notebook this week in the form of the Element Lite powered by 11th Gen Intel Processor supported by Iris Xe Graphics. Prices start from $1400 and the laptops are now available to purchase directly from the official Maingear online store.

The new laptop can be fitted with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor running at 2.8 GHz with a Max Turbo Frequency of 4.7 GHz on 4 cores / 8 threads, supported by integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory can be installed together with up to 2 TB of user-replaceable PCI-E Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

“Following our successful partnership with Intel in 2019 to launch the original ELEMENT gaming laptop, we’ve once again joined forces for the ELEMENT Lite, an ultra-fast and ultra-portable notebook,” said Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of MAINGEAR. “The MAINGEAR ELEMENT Lite is our most impressive, versatile notebooks yet! It’s lightweight but highly capable, with enough power to handle tough workloads and gaming while traveling. MAINGEAR optimized the ELEMENT Lite to pack exceptional performance and cooling into its frame without sacrificing on battery life or upgradeability. It weighs in at just 3.64 lbs (1.65 kg) and is 14.9 mm thin—making it the thinnest notebook that MAINGEAR has ever offered.”

Specifications of the new Maingear Element Lite notebook include:

15.6″ IPS 1920×1080 60Hz Touchscreen Display

14.9 mm Thin

3.64 Lbs (1.65 kg)

355 mm x 230 mm x 14.9 mm Dimensions (WxDxH)

Up to Intel Core i7 1165G7 2.8 GHz

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Up to 16 GB of DDR4 Memory

Configurable Up to 2 TB of NVMe SSD Storage Space

Membrane, Backlit Membrane Keyboard

Glass Microsoft Precision Touchpad

Machined Aluminium Alloy Chassis

Up to 16 Hours of Local FHD Video Playback at 150 nits

Headphone/Mic Jack (iPhone Compatible)

2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 3 Ports (Type A)

HDMI Out

Kensington NanoSavor Lock

WiFi 6 AX201 160 MHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Quad Mic Array

Ambient Light Sensor

Time of Flight Sensor

Infrared LED

HD Webcam

Windows Hello Support

Amazon Alexa Personal Voice Assistant

Intel Driver & Support Assistant

100% Zero Bloatware Guarantee

Source : Maingear : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals