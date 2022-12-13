Mahindra M9Electro Formula E car unveiled

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its new Mahindra M9Electro Formula E car and the cart will now start pre-season testing in Valencia, Spain.

Speaking about the livery, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing, stated, “I am delighted to launch our livery for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in Valencia. The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global colour trend in fashion, with the copper combining with the signature Mahindra red. Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E. We are especially excited to bring our cars to India in February to celebrate the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.”

The pre-season test in Valencia will also mark the first official outing for Mahindra Racing’s new CEO, Frederic Bertrand, who joins the team ahead of Season 9. Frederic commented: “I am very excited for this new dawn at Mahindra Racing. It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars. I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas. I can’t wait to see the cars hit the track for the first time later today.”

