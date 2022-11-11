RimFo MagSafe slimline Qi magnetic wireless fast charger

If you are in the market for a slimline MagSafe wireless charger, you might be interested in the RimFo, launched this month launched via Kickstarter. The compact wireless charger features 15W Qi Fast Charging technology and is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe charging system. But is also supported by a wide variety of non-Apple phones, thanks to its QI support.

Capable of folding flat, the phone stand and charger allow you to view your phone screen in both portrait and landscape orientations. Enabling you to position your phone at the perfect angle wherever you may be. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $38 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“RimFo is a hybrid of MagSafe and our patented rim-folded design, which can deliver you a brand-new experience of wireless charging and offer you more productivity and pleasure at charging. RimFo features a dual-shafts structure, which can transform into many forms to meet your charging needs. Its patented rim-foldable design unfolds flexibility as well as portability.”

Magsafe wireless charger

If the RimFo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the RimFo Magsafe magnetic wireless charger project checkout the promotional video below.

“RimFo is embedded with a Qi wireless fast-charging module which supports 4 Qi charging standards 15W/10W/7.5W/5W for all Qi-compliant devices. The smart circuit inside RimFo Charger will automatically switch among the 4 Qi charging modes to match your phones/devices. It provides optimized 7.5W fast charging for iPhones, 10W/15W high speed wireless charging for the Android phones as well as standard 5W wireless charging for earbuds.”

“The RimFo is compatible with the Apple MagSafe ecosystem. It firmly attaches to your iPhone, while you may rotate the phone and switch between portrait and landscape mode smoothly. The magnetic alignment design also improves energy conversion and reduces heat while charging.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Magsafe magnetic wireless charger, jump over to the official RimFo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





