Mophie MagSafe 3-in-1 travel charger with Blossom Festival styling

This unique Mophie limited-edition 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods or AirPods Pro all at once. And it does so quickly, with a 15W fast-charging capability. You’ll find that this charger is not only a nod to a beautiful tradition of the Blossom Festival but also a robust piece of technology that can keep up with your lifestyle.

If you are an Apple enthusiast, will enjoy how this charger can simplify your life. Eliminating the need for multiple cables and adapters by allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously. The days of waiting around for your gadgets to charge are over. With this charger, you can quickly get back to what matters most, whether it’s making calls, listening to music, or staying on top of your schedule.

But this charger isn’t just about speed and convenience; it’s also about traveling smart and supporting the environment. The design is foldable, making it easy to pack, and it comes with a compact travel case that even has a pocket for an AirTag. The case is made from fabric that includes recycled plastic bottles, reflecting a growing desire for sustainable products. This charger is perfect for those who are always on the move and conscious of their environmental impact.

MagSafe travel charger

Mophie’s charger is MFi Certified, which means it’s guaranteed to meet Apple’s performance standards. You can trust that it will charge your devices safely and effectively. The kit comes complete with a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter and a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable, providing everything you need for an efficient charging experience.

Let’s talk about the technical details. The charger is sleek and lightweight, measuring just 0.38 inches in height, 11.73 inches in length, and 3.13 inches in width, and it weighs only 0.7 lbs. When you open the package, you’ll find the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe, the wall adapter, the USB-C cable, the travel case, and a user manual to help you get started.

Now, where can you get your hands on this charger? It’s available exclusively at Apple retail stores in select Asian countries and online at mophie.com. The price is set at $149.95, and it comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. This gives you peace of mind, knowing that you’re investing in a reliable product that the company stands behind.

Specifications :

Made for MagSafe – MFi Certified : the magnetic arrays on the travel charger are designed specifically for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The fast-charging Apple Watch magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at an ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode.

: the magnetic arrays on the travel charger are designed specifically for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The fast-charging Apple Watch magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at an ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode. Fast Wireless Charging up to 15W : charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the fastest speeds possible.

: charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the fastest speeds possible. Charge up to Three Devices Simultaneously : charge all your main devices in one central location.

: charge all your main devices in one central location. Everything You Need to Charge: the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe comes with a USB-C cable, a 30W USB-C PD wall adapter, and a secure travel case with zipper enclosure.

Technical Specifications:

Height : 0.38 inches / 9.97 cm

: 0.38 inches / 9.97 cm Length : 11.73 inches / 29.8 cm

: 11.73 inches / 29.8 cm Width : 3.13 inches /7.95 cm

: 3.13 inches /7.95 cm Weight : 0.7 lbs. /11.2 oz.

: 0.7 lbs. /11.2 oz. What’s in the box : mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe 30W USB-C PD wall adapter 1m/3ft USB-C to USB-C cable Travel case user manual

:

This charger from Mophie is more than just a gadget; it’s a blend of style, functionality, and a commitment to the planet. It’s an indispensable tool for anyone who uses Apple devices and values both efficiency and cultural beauty. Whether you’re traveling to a cherry blossom festival or just navigating your daily life, this charger is designed to ensure that your devices are always ready for whatever comes next.



