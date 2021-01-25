Oxxo MagSafe iPhone 12 holder and stand

Those of you lucky enough to own Apples latest iPhone 12 smartphone equipped with Apples new MagSafe technology may be interested in a new mounting system designed by Oxxo. Offering a compact easily attachable smartphone backthat supports fast Qi charging at 15w in doubles as a phone kickstand.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $26 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Oxxo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Oxxo MagSafe iPhone 12 holder project view the promotional video below.

“With more and more Qi compatible devices on the market, we see a gap in the wireless charging market that not only offers the 15W Qi fast-charging technology, but also looks amazing, and is built with the highest quality and precision, and costs less.”

“We worked on building a design that was minimal, iconic, but invisible when in use. Using the high quality materials, we housed a Qi Standard wireless charger in a body that doesn’t overheat, with fixed frequency so nothing interferes with your phones touchscreen, compass or Face ID, in one of the most compact form for a wireless charger & stand.”

“oxxo MagSafe stickers work with most cases and any qi-enabled phone. The circular magnet in the 0.7mm sticker align your phone perfectly for the best charging experience. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the MagSafe iPhone 12 holder, jump over to the official Oxxo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

