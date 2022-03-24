MagOrg desk mat helps you organize your workspace

If you would like to tidy your desk and benefit from wireless charging without the clutter of wires or separate charges, you may be interested in the MagOrg. A unique desk mat designed to help you organize your daily routine, computer and accessories.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Have you ever felt lost among the piles and clutter on your desk? No matter how we try to organize, as the day goes on, the desk ends up resembling a giant laundry bag. We would love to focus on the work rather than worrying about keeping everything in place and in order. An award winning MagOrg Desk Mat can help work wonders in office and work from home and make any workspace feel organised and clutter free, helping to enhance your work productivity and making you more relaxed throughout the work day by allowing you to eliminate distractions.”

If the MagOrg crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the MagOrg desk mat project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desk mat, jump over to the official MagOrg crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

