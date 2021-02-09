Do-op versatile magnetic clip

Do-op is a small magnetic clip that can be used for a wide variety of different applications during your daily life equipped with strong Neodymium-Iron-Boron magnets the small clip has a force of up to 5 kg and is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Do-op has been designed and created by “a group of innovation enthusiasts and professionals based in Milano” who make up the team at Momarooster, based in Italy. A simple movement of your fingers, easy like a snap-shot, allows you to take advance of its useful magnetic power.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $12 or £9 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the do-op campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the do-op magnetic clip project view the promotional video below.

“do-op is a stylish, cool, and useful magnetic holder. Designed to better manage your face mask during this pandemic in a cleaner and safer way it actually represents much more: it’s a useful accessory for your daily life…do-op is quick and easy to use, even with one hand. It lets you enjoy your time while you need to be hands free.”

Constructed from synthetic, stretch resistant fabric, and available in four colors, together with a leather option also available, the do-op can be used for a wide variety of different applications thanks to its reliable, strong magnetic grip.

“Anywhere, anytime, anything: do-op can be useful in many circumstances, where, how, and when you don’t expect it. Keep it with you, it will hold your things when you need to be hands-free, while you’re jogging, working, playing an instrument, relaxing, or just busy doing something else…”

“Keep do-op always with you. A simple movement of your fingers, easy like a snap-shot, allows you to take advance of its useful magnetic power. You’ll enjoy do-op using it in so many circumstances in your daily life.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the magnetic clip, jump over to the official do-op crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

