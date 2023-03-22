macOS Ventura 13.3 Release Candidate now available

As well as the new Release Candidate betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.3 Release Candidate for the Mac.

The macOS Ventura 13.3 Release Candidate comes a week after the previous beta and assuming no issues are found in this software, this should be the final version that everyone gets when macOS Ventura 13.3 is released.

This update will bring a range of new features to the Mac, this will include a range of new emojis, updates for Freeform and Photos and more, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

● 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

● Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image

● Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

● Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards

● New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba

● Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

● VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

● Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding

● Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

● Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting the final version of macOS Ventura 13.3 to be released next week, along with watchOS 9.4, iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, as soon as we get some more details about the exact release date, we will let you know.

