macOS Sonoma 14.4 Release Candidate released to developers

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4 Release Candidate to developers and assuming that no issues are found in the Release Candidate, this should be the final version that Apple releases to everyone.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.4 RC comes a week after the previous beta and it brings a range of new features to the Mac, this includes some new Emoji, plus a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

macOS Sonoma 14.4 introduces new emoji as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Emoji

New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in emoji keyboard

18 people and body emoji support facing the opposite direction

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Podcasts Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, clicked to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver

Business Updates in Messages for Business let you get updates that you’ve opted into, like order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions from trusted businesses

Safari Favorites Bar adds an option to show only icons for websites

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Sonoma Release Candidate software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below, we are expecting the final version of the software next week.

