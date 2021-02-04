macOS Big Sur 11.2 causing external display issues for some

Apple recently released their macOS Big Sur 11.2 software update and now some users are reporting issues with external displays on their devices.

As well as poeple who are using the macOS Big Sur 11.2 software, others who are using 11.1 have also reported extneral display issues.

There are a number of reports of the issues on Apple’s support communities, Twitter and Reddit, it is not clear as yet what may be causing the issues.

Warning – Big Sur 11.2 update is breaking USB-C ports for many. I have lost my second monitor and can only use HDMI now. Apple support had no fix, so I guess I’ll wait on 11.3 to fix the 11.2 update which was supposed to fix external monitor issues.. @Apple @verge @AppleSupport — Jason Sedlaczek (@jasonsed) February 3, 2021

As yet there does not appear to be any official word from Apple on when this issue might be fixed, if you have had similar problems, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source MacRumors

