Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2

Apple has released their macOS Big Sur 11.2 software update for the Mac, the update comes with a range of bug fixes, performance improvements and also some new features.,

Some of the bug fixes include the improvement of Bluetooth reliability and more you can see what is include in the update below.

Here are the release notes for

macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

– External displays may show a black screen when connected to a ‌Mac mini‌ (‌M1‌, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

– Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

– ‌iCloud Drive‌ could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option

– System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

– Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

The macOS Big Sur 11.2 software update is now available to download for Apple’s Mac range of computers.

Source MacRumors

