macOS 10.15.4 causing crashes for some users

Apple recently released their macOS 10.15.4 software update for their range of Mac computers and now it looks like some users are having issues with the update.

Some users of the latest version of macOS are reporting crashes in the OS when making larger file transfers.

The problems have been documents on the SoftRaid forums and you can see more details about the issue below.

“There is a serious issue with 10.15.4.

It shows up in different scenarios, even on Apple disks but is more likely when there are lots of IO threads. We think it is a threading issue. So while SoftRAID volumes are hit the hardest (its now hard to copy more than 30GB of data at a time), all systems are impacted by this.

In our bug report to Apple, we used a method to reproduce the problem with ONLY Apple formatted disks. Takes longer to reproduce, but that is more likely to get a faster fix to the user base.”

As yet there are no details on when Apple will fix this bug, the fix could come in the macOS 10.5.5 update although that it not expected until early next month. Hopefully Apple will release an update to fix this issue before then.

Source SoftRaid, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals