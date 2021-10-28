New upgraded Dockcase high speed Macbook USB-C Hub

Seesaw have returned to Kickstarter to launch their newly enhanced and upgraded Dockcase Macbook USB-C Hub, featuring a wealth of useful connectivity and supporting 100w power delivery, upgradable firmware integrated display and more. The USB-C Hub is also equipped with smart switching modes allowing it to support 4K resolutions at 60Hz and its on-board smart operating system allows the hub to adapt to different working scenarios whether it be a data mode, video mode, charging mode or a customised mode you have created yourself.

Dockcase Macbook USB-C Hub

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Compared with the previous generation DOCKCASE Visual Dock, the user interface of the new generation DOCKCASE Smart Hub(8 in 1) is newly upgraded to the DockOS operating system, which is the world’s first hub operating system. The previous Visual Dock can only display real-time data information of the connected peripherals. On the new Smart Hub with DockOS, you can also choose the working mode of different interfaces, customize the working parameters, etc. to realize human-machine interaction. The DockOS is upgradable to make it compatible with more devices.”

If the Dockcase campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Dockcase Macbook USB-C Hub project checkout the promotional video below.

“The newly added D-Key button is used for DockOS system operation to bring a more user-friendly experience, which is more convenient for personalized use and parameter settings than the previous pinhole. The previous Visual Dock used traditional heat insulation methods to prevent the internal temperature of the chip from being conducted to the outside as much as possible, which may cause loss of the internal chip after a long time of use. The new Smart Hub has a built-in full-chip cooling system and is equipped with a high-performance silent fan, which can preset different values to turn on the heat dissipation to ensure stable work.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Macbook USB-C Hub, jump over to the official Dockcase crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

