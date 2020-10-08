Twelve South launches new SuitCase MacBook case



The new Twelve South SuitCase designed specifically for Apples MacBook laptop range is priced at $70 for the 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌MacBook Air‌, and $80 for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌.

“SuitCase for MacBook is a handsome, quilted, hard case enveloped in a premium water-resistant twill. Beyond the elegant exterior is a thermoform shell that securely protects your MacBook. When all you need is your MacBook for an off-site meeting, SuitCase is the ultimate shuttle. An innovative suspension system lets you work on your MacBook while it sits safely inside the case. Thanks to a slim design and recessing leather handle, it’s no problem slipping SuitCase into your work bag or backpack. Carry your MacBook in style. Order your SuitCase for MacBook today. “

“SuitCase provides three layers of protection for your MacBook. First is a water-resistant, quilted fabric exterior. Next, beneath the textile covering is a layer of hard plastic to protect your MacBook from impacts. Finally, inside SuitCase is a soft layer of microfiber to protect the surface of your Mac. Dual zippers keep SuitCase securely closed, allowing easy, safe charging with your MacBook enclosed in this cool grey cocoon.”

Features of the Twelve South SuitCase include : Minimalist thermoformed hardshell case for carrying MacBook, premium textile exterior with quilted signature diamond pattern, work comfortably with MacBook resting in the case and dual weather-resistant zippers and genuine leather handle.

