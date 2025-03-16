M4 MacBook Air vs M1: Battery Life, Heat & Speed Compared

The MacBook Air M4 brings notable advancements over its predecessor, the M1, in areas such as performance, design, and functionality. With a more powerful CPU and GPU, enhanced battery life, and a modernized design, the M4 appeals to users seeking a device that combines innovative technology with practical usability. However, the decision to upgrade ultimately depends on your specific needs, including performance requirements, design preferences, and long-term usability goals. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us a look at the two models of MacBook air.

Design: Modern Updates with Practical Enhancements

The MacBook Air M4 introduces a flat, streamlined design, moving away from the iconic wedge-shaped profile of the M1. This updated aesthetic aligns with the design language introduced with the M2, offering a sleeker and more contemporary appearance. The M4’s design changes are not just cosmetic but also enhance functionality. Key updates include:

MagSafe Charging: The return of MagSafe charging offers a safer and more convenient way to power your device, reducing the risk of accidental cable disconnections.

Display Size: The M4 features a slightly larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display compared to the M1's 13.3-inch screen, providing a more immersive and vibrant viewing experience.

Full-Sized Function Keys: Larger function keys improve usability, making navigation and shortcuts more intuitive for users.

Speaker Placement: Relocated speakers beneath the display enhance audio immersion, delivering clearer and more balanced sound quality.

These refinements make the M4 a more polished and user-friendly device, particularly for those who value both aesthetics and practicality in their laptops.

Performance: A Leap Forward in Speed and Power

The MacBook Air M4 delivers a significant performance boost over the M1, making it an excellent choice for users with demanding workflows. The improvements in processing power and graphics capabilities are particularly noteworthy:

CPU Performance: The M4 achieves a 45% improvement in single-core performance and an 80-90% boost in multi-core tasks, as demonstrated by benchmarks like Geekbench 6 and Cinebench 2024. This makes it ideal for resource-intensive applications such as software development, data analysis, and multitasking.

GPU Performance: The M4's 8-core GPU nearly doubles the graphical performance of the M1's 7-core GPU. Benchmarks such as 3DMark and Blender reveal up to four times the performance improvement, making the M4 a strong contender for graphics-intensive tasks like 3D rendering, video editing, and gaming.

These performance enhancements position the M4 as a versatile powerhouse, capable of meeting the needs of both professionals and casual users who prioritize speed and efficiency.

Battery Life: Incremental Improvements

Battery life remains a critical factor for MacBook Air users, and the M4 offers a slight edge over the M1 in this area. In rigorous testing, the M4 retained 68% of its charge, compared to the M1’s 63%. While the improvement may seem modest, it reflects the M4’s enhanced power efficiency despite its increased performance capabilities. For users who prioritize long-lasting battery life, the M4 provides a small but meaningful advantage, making sure reliable performance throughout the day.

Thermal Management: A Trade-Off for Power

The M4’s increased performance comes with higher thermal output. Under heavy workloads, the M4 reaches temperatures of up to 48°C, compared to the M1’s 40°C. This increase is expected due to the M4’s higher core count and processing power. While the device remains within acceptable thermal limits for most users, those sensitive to heat or noise may want to consider this factor. The M4’s fanless design ensures silent operation, but the higher temperatures could be a consideration for users frequently engaging in intensive tasks.

Video Editing: Enhanced Efficiency for Creatives

For creative professionals, the M4 offers a significant advantage in video editing tasks. In 4K video export tests, the M4 completes the process 50% faster than the M1, a substantial improvement that saves time and boosts productivity. This makes the M4 an excellent choice for users who frequently work with high-resolution video content, allowing smoother workflows and quicker project turnarounds.

Storage Speeds: Balanced Performance

While the M1 slightly outpaces the M4 in write speeds, the M4 compensates with overall superior storage performance. The improved CPU and GPU enable faster multitasking and better handling of data-intensive applications. This makes the M4 a more versatile option for users who rely on efficient storage for their workflows, making sure seamless performance across a variety of tasks.

Is the M4 Worth the Upgrade?

The MacBook Air M4 represents a substantial upgrade over the M1, particularly in terms of performance, design, and modern features like MagSafe charging. Its enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities, improved video editing performance, and refined design make it a compelling choice for users seeking a innovative device that balances power and usability.

However, if you are satisfied with the M1’s performance and design, it may be worth waiting for future iterations, such as the anticipated M5, before upgrading. Ultimately, the decision depends on your individual requirements and how you plan to use your MacBook Air. Whether you prioritize speed, efficiency, or aesthetics, the M4 offers a well-rounded package that caters to a wide range of users.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



