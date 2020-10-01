Luna Display for Windows transforms your iPad into a PC display

Astro the development team responsible for creating Luna the excellent little adapter that allows you to use your Apple iPad is a digital drawing tablet on your main Mac computer, has this week released Luna Display for Windows, enabling you to do the same on Microsoft Windows. Astro developed Luna before Apple released its Sidecar feature, and the small dongle offers a great opportunity to add features, not available for older Mac machines and now Windows.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £38, offering a considerable discount of approximately $31 off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Luna Display Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Luna Display project play the promotional video below.

“Tens of thousands already use Luna Display for Mac and now we’re bringing that same magic to Windows. Whether you’re working remotely, looking to maximize your workspace, or seeking more creative flexibility – Luna has you covered. As the only hardware solution on the market, you can…Turn any iPad into a wireless second display for your PC or Mac, Connect via WiFi or USB , Experience lag-free lightning-fast speeds, Use any Windows or Mac app, Utilize full touch support and external keyboard support and Choose from two unit options for PC: USB-C or HDMI”

“Luna gives you the flexibility to work wherever you want, however you want. Whether it’s stepping away from the confines of your desk to working from anywhere within your home, you can create the ultimate wireless setup with minimal effort. Not enough screen space to work efficiently? Luna acts as a second display, so you can extend your workspace from your desktop to iPad.Traditional monitors leave you tethered to your desk. But Luna works wirelessly over your existing WiFi network — so you can move your workspace around your house, to the office, and everywhere in between. “

Mobile second screen setups are often complex to set up and require lots of wires and tools. With Luna, you can pair a Windows or Mac computer to an iPad with just some apps and your Luna. No need to buy new screens – make the most out of what you have. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Luna Display crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

