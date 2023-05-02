Matrox Video Intel Arc-based LUMA graphics cards launched

Matrox Video has introduced its new LUMA range of graphics cards this month allowing users to drive to 8K displays or up to four high-resolutions displays or projectors with resolutions up to 5K at 60 from a single Matrox LUMA Series graphics card. The LUMA A310 is a low-profile PCIe Gen4 x16 (x8 electrical) quad graphics card provides increased reliability through its fanless design for both small form factor and full-height systems.

While the LUMA A310F is also a low-profile PCIe Gen4 x16 (x8 electrical) quad graphics card that delivers increased performance for small form factor systems. Finally the LUMA A380 takes the form of a full height single slot PCIe Gen4x 16 (x8 electrical) quad graphics card delivers the best display density, resolution, and performance for demanding multi-monitor applications.

Features of the new Matrox Video Intel Arc-based LUMA graphics cards that are not available from other solutions include the A310 is the only fanless board of its class on the market, All LUMA cards support DisplayPort 2.1 and can output up to 8K60 HDR, All LUMA cards have a life cycle of seven years, with dedicated customer support.

Manufacturers that use LUMA cards in their offerings can reliably sell their products for years without needing to change anything or recertify their systems, All LUMA cards carry a three-year warranty, with the option to extend it, The cards come with Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software to easily configure and manage multidisplay setups and TAA-compliant SKUs are available.

“The LUMA A310 card is the only modern, low-profile fanless card. The fanless design offers quiet operation and eliminates a point of failure (the fan), thereby increasing reliability and extending the card’s life. The LUMA A310 is the perfect choice for anyone needing a small card that fits in a small-form-factor system. Examples include industrial systems that sit on a table or behind a monitor, or surgical displays in an operating room, where there are stringent requirements for reliability.”

LUMA graphics cards

“The full-sized, single-slot LUMA A380 card packs even more performance and more GDDR6 (6 GB versus 4 GB) than the other LUMA models. In the health care market, the LUMA A380 can power volumetric rendering in medical workstations. In transportation and aviation applications, it delivers multimonitor graphics and video with the best possible performance. In federal and defense applications, such as live operation control rooms and PC-based simulators, users can rely on it to control medium to large video display walls showing multiple video feeds.”

“Matrox Video developed the LUMA range to satisfy significant demand in the mainstream graphics market for driving multiple screens, with a balance between size, reliability, and performance for different applications. The new LUMA series is aimed at high-reliability and embedded PC applications in the medical, digital signage, control room, video wall, and industrial markets.”

Source : Matrox





