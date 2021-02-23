Lucon lamp kit helps you connect to people in these strange times

During these strange times staying connected physically to other people outside your bubble has proved particularly difficult in certain countries. Christopher Datsikas based in Seattle Washington has created a new device called the Lucon, designed to provide a connected lamp kit for connecting people. Launched via the Kickstarter Make 100 service the project is now coming to the end of its Kickstarter campaign and has blasted past its required pledge goal.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $75 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Lucon campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Lucon connected lamp project view the promotional video below.

“In a world where social distancing and Zoom fatigue are the new normal, Lucon is here to connect you with your fellow human beings. A handheld light that turns strangers into companions, Lucon creates a small, anonymous community that breaks through unwanted solitude.”

Features and specifications of the Lucon include:

– Lucon 3D-Printed mechanical housing (approx. 16cm x 8cm x 5cm or 6.5in x 3in x 2 in)

– Microcontroller: NodeMCU (or Adafruit Huzzah ESP8266 for battery-powered tier)

– Neopixel Strip: 4 RGBW Neopixel

– Touch Sensor & Copper Foil Tape: TTP223B

– Jumpers / Connector Wires

– Button / Switch

– 500 mAH Battery (for battery-powered tier only — battery lasts approx. 1-2hrs)

– Access to Lucon device network for 1 year

– Beta Software

– Setup Guide & User Manual

” With Lucon, you share your presence with other members of the community with a simple gesture, akin to holding hands. Along with the lamp’s calming glow, Lucon provides a new real-time and screen-free way to relate with others. Through Lucon, you can feel connected, receive support, and uplift others by communicating with light and touch. With our Lucon kit, you’re invited to build your own and join the community!”

“With social distancing and lockdowns prevalent, we’ve been increasingly isolated and disconnected. We’ve been forced to adapt to this “new normal.” Visiting our loved ones is off-limits in order to protect them, and Zoom calls always leave an empty feeling. We’ve forgotten the delight of meeting someone new or an act of kindness between strangers. Living alone and working remotely, I found it tough to maintain my mood, my creativity, my productivity, and my relationships.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the connected lamp, jump over to the official Lucon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals