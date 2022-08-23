Lucid Air Sapphire EV unveiled, comes with 1200 HP

Lucid has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Lucid Air Sapphire and the car comes with a 0 to 60 time of under two seconds, a 0 to 100 time of under four seconds, and a quarter miles time of under 9 seconds.

The car features a three-motor powertrain and it comes with a twin motor rear drive unit and a single motor front drive unit.

With three state-of-the-art electric motors – all developed and manufactured in-house by Lucid – Lucid Air Sapphire reaches an entirely new level of performance,” said Eric Bach, SVP of Product and Chief Engineer, Lucid Group. “And because a three-motor Lucid Air was always part of the development program, it retains all the strengths of Lucid Air variants already on the market – including limo-like rear legroom, a voluminous trunk and frunk, and impressive efficiency.”

These technically innovative electric motors incorporate Lucid’s microjet stator cooling and wave winding. The twin rear-drive unit also introduces new heat exchanger technology and heightened coolant flow rate. The battery system is also upgraded for higher power and more precise thermal logic.

As expected, Lucid Air Sapphire’s three-motor powertrain delivers even more horsepower than the car’s dual-motor siblings, including the 1,050-hp Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. With over 1,200 hp, Lucid Air Sapphire is not only the most powerful electric sedan in the world, it is the most powerful sedan in the world.

You can find out more details about the new Lucid Air Sapphire EV over at Lucid at the link below, the car will be available from next year.

Source Lucid

