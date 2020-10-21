ODROID-HC4 low cost NAS solution from $65

Setting up a network attached storage solution or purchasing one of the can be an expensive project, but one system created by Hardkernel in the form of the ODROID-HC4, offers an entry level low-cost NAS. The ODROID-HC4 NAS uses ASM1061 PCIe to SATA controller and is priced at just $65 and includes an optional OLED display and can be fitted with 2.5-inch SSDs or 3.5-inch HDDs depending on your preference and requirements. The ODROID-HC4 powered by an Amlogic S905X3 processor supported by 4 GB of DDR4 RAM.

“Besides the ability to connect two drives, the company replaced the USB 3.0 to SATA chip used in previous designs with a PCIe to SATA controller that should deliver better performance, especially for smaller files and random I/Os. Hardkernel reports around 400MB/s transfer speed with iozone using SSD’s, and 110MB/s SAMBA transfer speed that the maximal you can expect from a Gigabit Ethernet link.”

ODROID-HC4 specifications:

– SoC – Amlogic S905X3 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor @ 1.8 GHz with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

– System Memory – 4GB DDR4

– Storage

– 128 Mbit SPI flash for bootloader like Petitboot

– UHS-1 compatible MicroSD card slot for the operating system

– 2x SATA III ports implemented via JMB582 ASM1061 PCIe to SATA controller

– Networking – Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port via Realtek RTL8211F PHY

– Video Output – HDMI 2.0 up to 4K UHD @ 60 Hz

– Display – 7-pin header with SPI and I2C for optional 1-inch OLED display + RTC

– USB – 1x USB 2.0 host port

– Debugging – 4-pin UART header for serial console

– Misc – IR receiver, 2x system LED’s, boot switch, fan header

– Power Supply – 15V via power barrel

– Dimensions – 84 x 90.5 x 25.0 mm

– Weight – 280 grams including heatsink, fan and case

“The Cortex-A55 cores are pretty efficient, so a somewhat small heatsink (40 x 32 x 10mm) is attached on top of Amlogic S905X3 processor and RAM chips, and it will be good enough for cooling as the company measured a CPU temperature of 60°C under load in a room with an ambient temperature of 30°C. Power consumption is also pretty low at 0.29W in suspend mode, 4W at idle (no drive), and up to 15.6 Watts using hard drives and file transfers over SAMBA.”

Preorders are now open for the $65 ODROID-HC4 low-cost NAS storage solution.

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software

