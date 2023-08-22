Lotus Type 66 track car costs £1 million

Lotus has revealed a new car that is designed for the track, the Lotus Type 66, and 10 units of the car will be produced and each one will cost more than £1 million, the car is a ‘lost Lotus’ track car that has been reimagined from the Lotus archives.

The new Lotus track car was unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering at Monterey Car Week in California, you can see more details about the car below.

With his eyes on the high-profile and commercially lucrative Can-Am Series, Lotus founder Colin Chapman tasked Team Lotus draughtsman Geoff Ferris to launch the Type 66 project to evaluate how Lotus design principles could be applied to this exciting category. Chapman’s primary focus on Formula 1 meant the innovative project never went beyond technical drawings and scale models. In a fitting tribute to the brand’s illustrious racing pedigree and heritage, Lotus has proudly fulfilled the original vision 53 years after the designer first put pen to paper.

Only 10 examples of this ‘rediscovered and reimagined’ Lotus V8 will be built. It’s a total selected to commemorate the number of races the Type 66 would have competed in during the 1970 season.

The car made its public debut in a heritage-inspired livery – reflecting the red, white and gold colours Lotus raced in during the early Seventies – and which could have adorned the Type 66, alongside the all-conquering Lotus Type 72 F1 car.

You can find out more details about the new Lotus Type 66 track-only car over at the Lotus website at the link below, the car certainly looks very unique and interesting from the photos.

Source Lotus



