Lotus is rumored to be working on an entry-level sports car

A rumor is going around the claims Lotus is working on a new entry-level model that has enough interior space to be used every day. The car currently has no name but is said to be the last combustion-engine model the company will produce. The report indicates that the car will sell for between 55,000 pounds and 100,000 pounds in the UK.

That would mean the car starts at around $67,000 in the United States. Lotus is currently building a factory extension to house the new model at its plant in Hethel, England. Production is said to start as soon as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted in the UK.

The new entry-level model is said to take design cues from the fully electric Evija hypercar. Lotus is said to be aiming to produce around 1600 cars per year. The report also indicates that despite the hit the company is taking from the coronavirus shutdown, the new entry-level model will still be unveiled.

via Autonews Europe

