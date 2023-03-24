Lords of the Fallen GDC technical showcase

At the Games Developer Conference 2023 this week Hexworks and CI Games have released a new technical showcase trailer for the upcoming role-playing game Lords of the Fallen. The trailer embedded below has been created to demonstrate the teams use of Unreal Engine 5 enabling them “to create the most immersive game experience possible“.

The character customization system within Lords of the Fallen is a cumulation of UE5 generated geometry and 3D scans taken from real life human models. The development team states that this allows players to “create unique faces and bodies by dynamically morphing between a huge range of shapes before finessing the finer details.”

Lords of the Fallen

“Unreal Engine 5’s Lumen Global Illumination has been put to good use by the team – the game’s complex and rich environments are lit in dramatic and atmospheric fashion, all in real time, with an added layer of technical accomplishment due to the player being able to swap between two parallel worlds.

Hexworks devised its own custom toolset to enable the seamless shift from Axiom, the realm of the living, to Umbral, the realm of the dead: “This means our artists and designers can ensure these worlds feel intrinsically linked, like two sides of the same coin… even if one side is decidedly more horrific than the other.””

“A vast world awaits in all-new, dark fantasy action-RPG, The Lords of the Fallen. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. “

Source : TPU





