Lord of the Rings keycaps Mordor Artisan collection by Drop

Fans of the epic stories from J. R. R. Tolkien are sure to want these precious Lord of the Rings keycaps handcrafted by the Dwarf Factory in resin and made available by Drop. Offering a SA R1 profile and compatible with Cherry MX switches and clones the LotR capture three new officially licensed keycaps specifically capture the essence of Mordor.

The unique Lord of the Rings keycaps feature Mordor’s most menacing icons, three for the Elven-kings under the sky, seven for the Dwarf-lords in halls of stone, nine for Mortal Men, doomed to die. Now available to preorder priced at $55 each offering a $10 discount off the recommended retail price of $65 more images and details are available over on the Drop website by following the link below.

Lord of the Rings keycaps

“One does not simply type into Mordor. We speak not of rings, but of keycaps. Forged in secret by the skilled hands at Dwarf Factory, a new line of artisan keycaps has fallen over the free lands of our Mech Keys community. It’s the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Mordor Artisan Keycap—featuring three entrancing artisan keycaps inspired by Mordor’s most menacing icons. Adorn your keyboard with The Eye of Barad-dûr, Morgul Fellbeast, and Sauron The Dark Lord. Because we could all use a little more Mordor.”

Source : Drop





