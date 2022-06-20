Longevica smart medication dispenser hits Kickstarter from $199

If you or older members of your family tend to rely on large complex medication requirements you might be interested in a new well-being monitor created by the engineers at Longevica in the form of their new medication dispenser which has been launched by Kickstarter.

Longevica’s Smart Health Base has been specifically designed to help monitor and remind you or a family member to take medication and will automatically notify you if you have missed any dosage. The secure medication dispensing system allows you to take the correct dose every time and will alert caregivers or users if a date or time has been missed.

“A Smart Healthcare Assistant that acts as a digital nurse to bring home healthcare into the Digital Age. In a single tabletop device, Health Base is a healthy aging toolkit that ensures users take their medications on time, keeps track of vital health information, and provides tools to improve mobility and general health. Health Base is the first home-based smart device that provides users and their caregivers a unique set of healthcare services.”

Assuming that the Longevica funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Longevica smart medication dispenser project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $199 or £163 (depending on current exchange rates).

Smart medication dispenser

“Our Healthy Aging Index (HAI) is a scientifically and clinically proven health scoring program on the overall wellness of you or your loved one based on a variety of 80+ criteria. All of these criteria can be automatically managed through our device, allowing for real-time updates of your healthy aging score. It provides a comprehensive snapshot of the individual’s aging process by unifying data on a variety of diseases, functional states, and blood test results. Simply give Health Base permission to connect to your hospital, and receive guidelines based on your actual score.”

“Stay on top of your medication schedule even when you are not home. We will pre-dispense medication based on how long you will be away from your device and our mobile app will seamlessly continue to support you with reminders. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart medication dispenser, jump over to the official Longevica crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

