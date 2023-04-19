FUELL Flluid long range electric bike hits Indiegogo”

If you are searching for a long-range electric mode of transport you might be interested in the FUELL Flluid which is now launched via Indiegogo and has already raised over $500,000 with still 29 days left remaining. The ultra long range electric bike is equipped with a powerful motor and automatic gearbox together with antitheft and throttle assist systems. Available in two different versions the Flluid-2 and 3 are Class 2 / Pedelec e-bikes, limited (through software) in their max speeds so that they can be ridden in any country with no special requirements such as registration, insurance, or helmets.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $3859 or £3106 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“FUELL Flluid is more than just an e-bike. It’s a revolution in transportation that combines high performance with style and sustainability. Under the guidance of its CTO Erik Buell, the FUELL team has created a new way to move around cities and embrace electric two-wheelers. Our first e-bike, the FUELL Flluid-1, was an instant hit with 4000+ sales worldwide. And now, we’re excited to introduce our next generation of powerful and stylish e-bikes — with the longest range in the world, extreme performance, and the revolutionary automatic shifting Valeo Cyclee Mid Drive Unit that will forever change the way you ride. So get ready to zip through traffic in style and ride further than ever before.”

FUELL Flluid long range electric bike

“Flluid e-bikes are engineered under the guidance of the legendary Erik Buell, who has made significant contributions in the world of two-wheeled vehicles. As founder of the Buell Motorcycle Company and former Harley-Davidson engineer, Erik Buell has created some of the most innovative and usable motorcycles. With the first-generation FUELL Flluid, he proved equally capable in creating an e-bike that exceeds expectations. His unparalleled expertise in two-wheeler engineering allows for the Flluid range to shine in the saturated world of e-bikes.”

If the FUELL Flluid campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the FUELL Flluid long-range electric bike project review the promotional video below.

“Unlock a whole new world of two-wheeled exploration with the ultra-long range Flluid-2. Two batteries totaling an impressive 2000W capacity for a range up to 225mi (350 km), with assisted speeds ranging from 20mph (US) / 25km/h (EU) up to 28mph (45 km/h) depending on model and market destination. Flluid-2 is designed to take your electric cycling experience further than ever.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the long-range electric bike, jump over to the official FUELL Flluid crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





