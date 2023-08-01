Loki Season 2 premiers October 6, 2023 on Disney+

Disney and Marvel Entertainment have released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Loki providing a glimpse of what we can expect from the storyline, characters and action. The Loki Season 2 release date has been officially set for October 6, 2023.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the second season continues the journey of the God of Mischief. Tom Hiddleston, who masterfully brings Loki to life, is back in the saddle, along with a star-studded cast featuring Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the season shares continuity with the films of the franchise, ensuring that fans of the movies will find plenty to enjoy. The season is produced by Marvel Studios, with Eric Martin serving as the head writer and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the directing team.

Loki Season 2

The season will be part of Phase Five of the MCU, promising to be an essential installment in the ongoing narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While details remain under wraps, one thing is certain: the second season of Loki is set to be a multiverse-spanning adventure that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With an outstanding cast and creative team, the journey of Loki is set to continue, promising an exciting blend of action, drama, and cosmic surprises.

Development of Loki’s second season began as early as November 2020, and was officially confirmed in July 2021. By late February 2022, Martin, Benson, and Moorhead were all hired and on board. Filming started in June 2022 at Pinewood Studios and wrapped up in October. The season also welcomed Dan DeLeeuw and Kasra Farahani as additional directors, announced in June 2023.

As we gear up for another thrilling journey alongside the God of Mischief, there’s no doubt that the second season of Loki will continue to explore the diverse and complex facets of the MCU. This ride through the multiverse promises to be nothing short of exciting, so mark your calendars for October 6, 2023, and prepare to be enthralled.

