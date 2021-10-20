Logitech Logi Dock all-in-one docking station simplifies your home office setup for $399

Logi Dock is a new all-in-one docking station created by the team at Logitech to aid hybrid workers simplify their workspace while improving your ability to work from home increasing your productivity and enhancing your workflow. Offering a single connection point for all your desktop peripherals together with powerful meeting controls that support services such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice and Zoom depending on your preference and is available in White and Graphite color options.

The new Logi Dock is priced at $399 and will soon be available to purchase providing users with an all-in-one docking station capable of charging up to 5 x USB peripherals as well as connecting two monitors as well as providing a neat alternative to multiple charges and power supplies, whether you use Windows PCs, Apple Mac or Chromebooks. Check out the promo video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Logitech Logi Dock.

Logitech Logi Dock all-in-one docking station $399

“Logi Dock is designed to enhance the meeting experience. Employees can use Logi Dock’s calendar integration to instantly join any meeting by simply pressing a button. The built-in speakerphone is optimized for meeting audio or music. Six mics capture your voice clearly while suppressing background noise. Working from home shouldn’t be a compromise. Logi Dock is an all-in-one docking station that simplifies home office setup, reduces desktop clutter, and helps remote workers feel more productive. Certified for leading video conferencing platforms and easy to set up, Logi Dock connects everything in one tidy unit that replaces the need for extra peripherals and eliminates a tangle of cables and wires.”

For full specifications and purchasing options for the Logitech Logi Dock jump over to the official Logitech website by following the link below.

Source : Logitech

