Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel and Pedals set launches for $400

Logitech has this week announced the imminent availability of its new racing wheel and pedals in the form of the Logitech G923 set, designed for PC and PlayStation platforms.The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals will be available throughout America and Europe this month during August 2020 priced at $399.99 and when the PlayStation 5 console launches later this year the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals will be compatible.

The set is equipped with Logitech’s TRUEFORCE technology offering gamers a new high-definition force feedback system that dials into a game’s physics and audio engine to deliver an “ultra-realistic experience” says Logitech. “A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all,” said McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris. “The new Logitech G923 wheel with TRUEFORCE gives drivers an authentic experience behind the wheel and simulates the details we feel as racing drivers. I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I’m about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition.”

Features of the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals set inlcude :

– Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls – allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.

– Built-In Rev Indicator – built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline.

– On-Wheel Game Controls – game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.

– Progressive Brake Pedals – featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.

– 24-Point Selection Dial – built in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.

