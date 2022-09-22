Logitech G Cloud cloud gaming handheld console preorders no open from $300

Logitech has this week introduced its new cloud gaming handheld console in the form of the aptly named Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld. Which is now available to preorder at a discounted price of $300 for a limited time offering a $50 saving off the recommended retail price of $350 which will take effect once the pre-ordering window closes.

Logitech is expected to officially launch the new cloud gaming handheld next month during October 2022 and will make it available from the official Logitech website as well as online retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon in North America. The cloud gaming handheld is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (SD720G) Octa-core CPU, with clocks speeds of up to 2.3 GHz processor although memory specifications have not yet been announced by Logitech. For more details check out the promo video embedded below.

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld

“Take a closer look at the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld. Play games from your favorite cloud gaming services or play remotely from a console or computer. Featuring a touchscreen, gaming-grade buttons and triggers, remappable controls, a battery that lasts 12+ hours, all in a lightweight 463 gram handheld device.

CLOUD Gaming Handheld is a perfect addition to your cloud gaming routine. It has a large 7-inch Full HD touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate, precision controls that rival the best controllers, and it lets you play your favorite games in your favorite locations.”

“Play hundreds of next-gen console and PC titles from every genre with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Tap into the heart of Xbox with a community of millions of players ready and waiting to play together. You can even start a game on your console and keep playing it on CLOUD Gaming Handheld.

GeForce NOW connects to digital PC game stores so you can stream the library of games you already own. New games are added every Thursday. From massive wins to epic fails, all your best in-game moments are automatically saved with NVIDIA Highlights and easily shared with the world.”

Source : Logitech



