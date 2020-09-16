Logitech Folio Touch for iPad Air unveiled

The new iPad Air was made official yesterday and now Logitech has announced a new keyboard case for the tablet, the Logitech Folio Touch.

The Logitech Folio Touch comes with a keyboard and a track pad and it will go on sale in October for $159.99.

“We first introduced Folio Touch for iPad Pro and now offer that same versatility and functionality for the new iPad Air,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, users can easily type, view, sketch and read anywhere. The laptop-like keyboard and integrated trackpad make working on your new iPad Air even easier, with more precision and control.”

Folio Touch supports four use modes including typing, viewing, sketching and reading, providing the incredible versatility for new iPad Air users. Dock the keyboard upright and pull out the kickstand, up to 40 degrees, to type out notes or emails. When you don’t need to type, simply fold back the keyboard and sit back and relax to use the new iPad Air for movie watching or sketching.

You can find out more information about the new Logitech Folio Touch over at Logitech at the link below.

Source Logitech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals