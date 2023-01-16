Lockwood & Co. detective, thriller TV series premiers Jan 17th on Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Lockwood & Co. TV series that will be premiering on the streaming service later this month and available to watch from January 27, 2023. The detective, thriller series has been directed by Joe Cornish for Netflix based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name. The Lockwood & Co. Netflix TV series stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati.

“In a world plagued by ghosts, three teens band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy.”

Lockwood & Co.

“In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.”

Source : Netflix





