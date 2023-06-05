If you would like to add a little extra personality to your digital presentations, live video is a powerful tool that you can use to help make a personal connection with your colleagues or customer. If you’re an Apple Keynote user, you’ll be pleased to know that you can integrate live video into your slides, enhancing the dynamism and interactivity of your presentations. This article will guide you through the process of how to use live video in your Apple Keynote presentation, from setting up your devices to managing live video during your presentation.

Devices Suitable as Live Video Sources

The first step in using live video in your Apple Keynote presentation is understanding which devices can serve as live video sources. Your Mac’s internal camera is a readily available option, but you’re not limited to it. You can also connect an iPad, iPhone, or an external digital camera to your Mac to serve as a live video source. Remember, a cable connection is necessary for these external devices.

Adding Live Video to Your Presentation

Once you’ve decided on your video source, the next step is to add live video to your slide. Simply follow the steps below:

Open your Keynote presentation and select the slide where you want to add the live video. Click the Media button in the toolbar, then choose Live Video.

A live video from your Mac’s internal camera will appear on the slide. If you want to use an external device as a live video source, you need to set it up first.

Setting Up an External Live Video Source

To use an external camera or device as a live video source, follow these steps:

In the Format sidebar, click the Live Video tab. Click the Source button, then click the Add button. In the Add a Live Video Source window, select the source you want from the menu near the bottom. You can also change the source’s name and thumbnail. Click the Add button.

Customizing Your Live Video

If you would like to improve the look of your live video, Keynote offers several editing options:

Zoom the camera in or out: Drag the Scale slider right to zoom in and left to zoom out. Change the shape of a live video: Click the menu next to Mask, then select the size and shape you want. Reshape the corners of a live video: Adjust the number in the Corner Radius box to make the corners rounder or sharper.

Switching Between Different Video Sources

If you have more than one live video source set up in your presentation, you can easily switch between them:

Click the live video on the slide to select it. Click the Format button, then click Live Video. Click the Source button, then select a new source from the menu.

Managing Live Video During Your Presentation

Controlling your live video during the presentation is straightforward. Here’s how you can pause or play live video:

When the slideshow is not playing : Click View > Show Live Video Preview in the menu at the top of your screen. Use the controls to turn the live video on or off.

: Click in the menu at the top of your screen. Use the controls to turn the live video on or off. While the slideshow plays in full screen : Move the cursor over the bottom of the screen until the toolbar appears, then click the Live Camera button. Use the controls to turn the live video on or off.

: Move the cursor over the bottom of the screen until the toolbar appears, then click the button. Use the controls to turn the live video on or off. While the slideshow plays in a window or on a separate screen: Click the Live Camera button in the top of the presenter display or slideshow windows. Use the controls in the menu to turn the live video on or off.

Multi-presenter slideshow

If you are wondering how live video works in a multi-presenter slideshow, it’s important to note that only the cameras or devices connected to the host’s computer can be used as live video sources. This ensures seamless integration of live video, even when multiple presenters are involved.

Incorporating live video into your Apple Keynote presentations might seem complex at first glance, but with the right guidance and a bit of practice, it becomes a straightforward process. The addition of live video not only enriches your presentations but also engages your audience in a unique and interactive way. So, why not give it a try in your next presentation? You might be pleasantly surprised by the results.

