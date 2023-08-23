LIVA Q3 Series compact mini PC

ECS Industrial Computer has unveiled its latest generation of mini PCs – the LIVA Q3D and Q3H series compact PC systems. These innovative devices are not just computers, but versatile tools designed to seamlessly integrate into a variety of environments, from home theaters and smart offices to educational settings, digital signage, and a plethora of retail solutions.

At the heart of the LIVA Q3 series lies the power of Intel Pentium /Celeron processors, providing the muscle to drive these compact powerhouses. With storage options ranging from 32 GB to 128 GB eMMC and the ability to support micro SD expansion up to 128 GB, these mini PCs are ready to handle any task thrown at them.

LIVA Q3 compact PC

But the LIVA Q3 series is not just about power and storage. It also boasts Intel UHD Graphics, delivering a stunning 4K visual experience. Coupled with wireless transmission systems of 802.11ac, these devices ensure a seamless and immersive user experience.

One of the standout features of the LIVA Q3 series is its cooling fan system. This innovative design ensures enhanced stability and smooth operation, even in confined spaces. The LIVA Q3D model offers HDMI and DP dual outputs, while the LIVA Q3H model comes with HDMI IN and HDMI OUT functionalities, making it an ideal choice for conference scenarios.

Equipped with Windows 11 and multiple connectivity ports, including 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Gigabit LAN, and 1 micro SD card slot, the LIVA Q3 series offers unparalleled versatility. The ability to hide these devices behind a display with a VESA maximizes space and enhances computing and display possibilities.

The LIVA Q3D model supports dual displays, making it perfect for advertising billboards and digital menus. On the other hand, the Q3H model caters to multi-display conference needs and offers HDMI IN support with three switch modes. The LIVA Q3 series also shines in the realm of home entertainment. Its slim design allows it to be hidden behind larger screens, transforming any living room into a home theater. With built-in high-quality audio and video capabilities delivering a 4K resolution, the LIVA Q3 series promises an elevated home entertainment experience.

The LIVA Q3 series from ECSIPC is not just a new generation of mini PCs. It’s a versatile tool, a powerful device, and a gateway to a world of possibilities. Whether it’s for work, education, retail, or entertainment, the LIVA Q3 series is ready to deliver. For more information, full specifications and availability jump over to the official product pages following the links below.

Source: LIVA Q3D : LIVA Q3H



