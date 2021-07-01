Terra: listen to nature an connect to life outdoors

Terra as a new device that allows you to connect to nature life outdoors and is equipped with an array of microphones allowing you to listen to nature from the comfort of your armchair. The unique technology allows allows Terra to listen and identify birds and nature around you while building a massive conservation network to help protect those species in danger.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $25 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Terra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Terra nature microphone project view the promotional video below.

“With only a couple of hours left, we’re coming down to the line, and it’s looking like a photo finish! So to give Terra a boost we’re introducing the new Terra Tote. It’s a 100% organic cotton, premium bag with reinforced handles for groceries, books, beach supplies — anything! Get your limited edition, Kickstarter only tote to memorialize your participation in the founding of one of the most important new conservation projects of our generation. Thanks again and Go Terra Go!”

“Like any new nature product we face challenges. We’ve already tackled a number of those — sourcing, design, mission, backend strategy, and more — but there will be more to come. App design will be a big part of production, as well as working with the technology to accomplish the greatest detection distance for antennas, noise cancellation, streaming audio online, and more. In addition, we will be working hard to improve existing software for sound identification. And of course community building will be a big part of our goal. Despite all that, we feel fully up to the project, and have a lot of resources and experience to help us see it through.”

Source : Kickstarter

