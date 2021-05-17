JingPad A1 Linux tablet launches June 15th via Indiegogo



If you are patiently waiting for the launch of the new, previously unveiled JingPad A1 Linux tablet, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s crowdfunding campaign will start on June the 15th making the Linux tablet available to pre-order priced at $549.

The JingPad A1 comes with a 16 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel front camera and can be used with an 11 inch full-size keyboard transforming your Linux tablet into a Linux laptop. The company is also created a stylus to accompany the tablet offering 4096 levels of pressure and the integrated 8,000mAh battery is capable of providing up to 10 hours of battery life and takes approximately three hours to charge from flat to full.

Features of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet include :

– It is the World’s FIRST Consumer-level ARM-based Linux Tablet.

– It is the World’s FIRST Linux Tablet with a 11″ 2K+ Display.

– It is the World’s FIRST Linux Tablet that comes with a detachable Trackpad-Keyboard.

– It is the World’s FIRST Linux Tablet that comes with a 4096 LP Stylus.

– It is the FIRST Tablet powered by JingOS – the FIRST Linux Tablet OS.

– It is the FIRST Time you can use a Linux-based Tablet as your daily driver.

– JingPad A1 brings the first 11″ AMOLED 266PPI screen to the Linux world!

– It has 2368 x 1728 physical pixels! The width of the upper and lower borders is 7.55mm.

– And the left and right borders are 5.3mm only. The ultra-high screen-to-body ratio of the screen is almost 90%.

– This anti-blue light screen supports auto brightness adjustment which makes it quite eye-friendly.

– With a 350nit highlight display, it also feels good when used outdoor.

– 100,000:1 ultra-high contrast brings you a whole different color experience.

– It’s NTSC 109% Wide Color Gamut and the True Color technology makes the screen so beautiful

Source : Liliputing : JingPad

