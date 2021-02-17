F(x)tec Pro1 -X crowdfunded Android and Linux smartphone delayed



Backers of the unique F(x)tec Pro1 -X crowd funded smartphone capable of running both Android or Ubuntu operating systems, will be disappointed to learn that shipping has been delayed due to a change in the chipset.

“At the end of last month we shipped out the first batch of Pro1-X’s to the super early bird backers. They’ve all received their devices and have given us some very useful feedback, which we are taking on board.

On the manufacturing side we have an update regarding the chipset for the Pro1-X. The Qualcomm Snapdragon (SD) 835 is now end of life and we were informed last month that it can no longer be purchased from our suppliers, despite having paid for the components back in December when our campaign officially ended. Over the past few weeks, we have had long discussions with our manufacturer and various suppliers to look at the alternative chipsets options and have made the decision to go with the more recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (2020 model).”

“Some of you might ask why we didn’t choose the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 865 series? The first reason is to save time. Using a 5G chipset would require a complete overhaul of the design which is effectively like designing a completely new phone, putting us back a further 6-9 months. 5G chipsets are integrated with mmWave & sub-6GHz frequency bands which are not compatible with the Pro1/Pro1-X’s antenna. In order to use the 5G chipsets, we would therefore need to completely redesign the whole antenna system, including the structure & placement of all components, as well as further antenna tuning and testing. By choosing the SD662, we only need to redesign the chipset/schematics and so the layout of components and connectors will remain exactly the same. “



Source : Liliputing : Indiegogo

