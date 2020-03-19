Purism Librem Mini Linux mini PC launches from $699

Purism has launched the new Linux mini PC this week with prices starting from $699 for a system equipped with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor. Immediate PC measures approximately 5 x 5 x 1.5 inches in size and comes preloaded with a GNU/Linux-based PureOS software, Pureboot bootloader, and support for the company’s Librem Key security key.

Connectivity on the Linux PC include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 3.5mm audio combo jack, Gigabit Ethernet and optional wireless module (802.11n + Bluetooth 4.0).

For $699 the 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor is supported by 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory. The Linux system includes 250GB of SSD storage And is capable of accepting a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and an M.2 slot for SATA III/NVMe solid state storage.

Specifications of the Librem Mini Linux mini PC :

Processor : Intel Core i7-8565U (Whiskey Lake) Active (fan) Cooling

Graphics : Intel UHD 620

Memory : DDR4 2400MHz 1.2V, 2 SO-DIMM slots Max 64GB Support

Storage :

– 1 SATA III 6GB/s SSD/HDD (7mm)

– 1 M.2 SSD (SATA III/NVMe x4)

Video

– 1 HDMI 2.0 4K @ 60Hz

– 1 DisplayPort 1.2 4K @ 60Hz

USB Ports : 4 USB 3.0 – 2 USB 2.0 – 1 Type-C 3.1

Audio : 3.5mm AudioJack (Mic-in & headphone out combo)

Networking : 1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN optional WiFi 802.11n (2.4/5.0 GHz) via Atheros ATH9k module

Bluetooth : optional Bluetooth 4.0 included in WiFi module

Power : 1 Powerbutton, DC-IN Jack

Dimensions : Width 12.8cm (5.0 in)

Height 3.8cm (1.5 in)

Depth 12.8cm (5 in)

Weight 1 kg (2.2 lbs)

Source : Liliputing : Purism

