Pine64 Linux laptop available once again for $200



If you missed out on the first production run of the hugely popular and affordable Pinebook Pro Linux laptop priced at just $200. You will be pleased to know that it is now once again available to purchase, with shipping of the latest production run expected to take place in late August 2020.

To recap the PineBook Pro Linux laptop is equipped with a 14.1 inch full HD display, a Rockchip RK3399 processor, and 4GB of RAM, together with 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, a 2MP camera, and a 10,000 mAh battery.

“I’m sure many of you will be happy to hear that the next round of Pinebook Pro pre-orders have now opened. This production-run is expected to ship in late August, 2020. Both ISO and ANSI keyboards are available. If the Pinebook Pro is something you’ve been waiting for, then click the button below.”

Specifications of the PineBook Pro Linux laptop :

CPU: 64-Bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53

GPU: Quad-Core MALI T-860

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4 Dual Channel System DRAM Memory

Flash: 64 GB eMMC 5.0

Wireless: WiFi 802.11AC + Bluetooth 5.0

One USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 Type-A Host Ports

USB 3.0 Type-C ports with alt-mode display out (DP 1.2) and 15W 5V 3A charge.

MicroSD Card Slot: 1

Headphone Jack: 1

Microphone: Built-in

Keyboard: Full Size ANSI(US) type Keyboard

Touch-pad: Large Multi-Touch Touchpad

Power: Input: 100~240V, Output: 5V3A

Battery: Lithium Polymer Battery (10000mAH)

Display: 14.1″ IPS LCD (1920 x 1080)

Front Camera: 2.0 Megapixels

Power Supply included, comes with both US and EU plugs

Dimension: 329mm x 220mm x 12mm (WxDxH)

Weight: 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)

Warranty: 30 days

Source : Pine64 : Liliputing

