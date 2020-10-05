Tuxedo Aura 15 AMD Ryzen 7 Linux laptop from $935

A new AMD Ryzen 7 Linux laptop has been unveiled this week in the form of the TUXEDO Aura 15, which is now available to configure from the official TUXEDO online store. A Linux laptop equipped with a 15.6 inch full HD display offering a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and powered by a AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (8x 2.0 – 4.1 GHz Octa-Core, 8 Threads, 8 MB L3-Cache, 15 W TDP).

“With its understated and unobtrusive chassis with its aluminum lid and bottom panel, the TUXEDO Aura 15 knows how to please without attracting attention. The compact dimensions with 19.7 mm height and the light weight of 1.65 kg make the Linux business notebook a portable and mobile companion for work and everyday life.”

” The built-in 49 Wh battery supports the ‘Flexicharger’ feature for better battery longevity and, in combination with AMD’s highly efficient Ryzen 7 4700U processor, offers runtimes of up to 9 hours in 1080p video streaming @ 150 cd/m2 brightness and up to 15 hours in idle mode.”



Other features include a 49 Wh battery capable of providing up to 15 hours of use at minimum display brightness or 9 hours at medium brightness. Graphics are provided by an AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU and the CPU is supported by DDR4 SO-DIMM (up to 3200 MHz).

Source : Liliputing : 9to5Linux

