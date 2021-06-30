HP Pavilion Aero 13 lightweight laptop

Hewlett-Packard has introduced a new lightweight laptop to its range this week in the form of the Pavilion Aero 13. Weighing less than 1 kg the Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s lightest consumer laptop to date and is constructed using a magnesium aluminum chassis and features a four sided narrow bezel design with a with 90% screen-to-body-ratio.

The Pavilion Aero 13 will be available in a range of different colors including Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver, and will be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics. With the introduction of Windows 11 by Microsoft earlier this month Hewlett-Packard expect the Pavilion Aero 13 laptop to be upgradable to Windows 11 later this year. Prices start from $749.

Other features of the laptop include a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 10.5 hours of life and support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The 13.3 inch laptop display offers a resolution of 2.5 K and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display allows you to work in bright sunlight thanks to its 400 nits of brightness and the Pavilion 13 Aero laptop is also EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified, and is part of HP Planet Partners.

“Today’s consumers are looking for a device that is both powerful and incredibly lightweight to keep up with their increasingly mobile lifestyles,” said Josephine Tan, global head, general manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “The HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC brings the gorgeous premium look and feel of our Spectre and ENVY portfolios to the Pavilion line-up so more people can experience HP’s best-in-class design and performance – in a stunning and incredibly lightweight form factor.”

“The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an AMD-exclusive, powered by our highly-efficient AMD “Zen 3″ core architecture to deliver impressive performance and battery life,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Furthering our commitment to delivering premium, no-compromise solutions, we have collaborated with HP to enable their lightest laptop yet for productivity and entertainment at home or on-the-go.”

Source : Hewlett-Packard

