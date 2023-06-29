Flexifold ultra lightweight aluminum camping table from $45

If you are searching for a lightweight portable outdoor camping table for your next adventure or barbecue. You might be interested in the Flexifold constructed from aviation aluminium alloy and weighing just 550g. Although lightweight the table can support weights of up to 110 lbs put upon it and no tools are needed for assembly when you arrive at your final destination.

The eco-friendly design allows it to be easily folded and stored in its compact carry case when needed the high-strength aluminum alloy tabletop provides extra comfort in the outdoors and features reinforcement and stabilization structure thanks to 9 mm diameter aluminum alloy legs.

Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $45 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Flexifold table is an excellent foldable camping table: more compact, lighter and easier to set up than folding tables on the market. That’s why we think this is the best outdoor camping table on the market. Comfort outdoors starst with simplicity. We launch this convenient and practical “Portable Folding Table” to make your outdoor travel more free, find healing in nature, and enjoy outdoor life more physically and mentally.”

“Go further with lighter gear. A lightweight and compact folding table is especially important for outdoor.Unique storage design, all accessories are stored in a box composed of two panels to achieve the minimum storage size—about the size of one panel. Flexifold table comes with a storage bag, which is convenient to carry around. It can be easily put into a backpack, the outside of the backpack, the tail of the bicycle, motorcycle, no need to worry about heavy luggage anymore.”

If the Flexifold campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Flexifold portable outdoor camping table project check out the promotional video below.

Flexifold camping table

“It’s quick and easy to set up.The assembly can be completed without any tools. You can even assemble it in a minute, saving more time to focus on what really matters and create memories with family and friends in nature. You can even enjoy the fun of DIY. The tabletop and table legs are linked by the self-locking structure of the table legs. The unique self-locking function design is our patented .the table legs are inserted into the groove of the panel, and the rubber pops out to lock the panel easily and firmly.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the portable outdoor camping table, jump over to the official Flexifold crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



