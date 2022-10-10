SYRO Bricks customizable 3D light panels with remote phone app

The design team at LinkedSparx has created a new range of light panels that can be arranged in a variety of different combinations as well as build three-dimensional lights. Launched via Kickstarter the project is in its final days and features hexagonal light panels that can be combine to create a wide variety of different shapes depending on your needs.

The system comes complete with its own companion smartphone application that allows you to remotely change colours, adjust brightness and turn your lights on or off as well as providing the ability to set timers and provides access to a gallery of over 26 different effects and music mode. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $ or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SYRO-Bricks from LinkedSparx is a set of hexagonal light panels that can be installed into various shapes for a colorful lighting display on desktop or wall. After an easy pairing setup with the mobile App, you can get full access to control the lights with playful features such as playing dynamic preset effects, customizing colors and motions, activating music modes, etc.”

3D customizable light panels

If the SYRO Bricks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the SYRO Bricks 3D light panels project play the promotional video below.

“Connect your shape to stands or attach them onto the wall with mounting tapes. Light up your imagination and decorate your space however you want. We are the first to turn 2D hexagon lights connection into innovative 3D shapes. To achieve this, we have specifically designed bendable FPC (Flexible Printed Circuit) connectors and angled fixtures. The Dyson Sphere kit comes with 20 light panels and the required accessories. You may also use 8 pieces to make a ring. Just use your imagination to unlock more possibilities.”

“Theoretically speaking, a single controller can carry up to 300 pieces in a single line, with extra power input to the light panel’s Type-C docking.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 3D light panels, jump over to the official SYRO Bricks crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



