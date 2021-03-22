This Week On Xbox features Life is Strange True Colors and more

Microsoft has released a new episode in its ongoing Xbox news update, This Week On Xbox, providing more news about the recently unveiled Life is Strange: True Colors game announced this week. Offering a new chapter in the Life is Strange story which is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S and will be available to play from September 10, 2021 onwards.

“Life is Strange 3 has finally been revealed – Life is Strange True Colors! Aoife Wilson managed to get an early peek at the trailer ahead of today’s Square Enix Presents Spring 2021, so naturally she’s watched it a bunch of times and now wants to talk – at length – about her opinions and theories on everything from new protagonist Alex Chen, to her new empathic power, to the new location of Haven Springs and the return of a fan favourite character from Life is Strange Before the Storm. “

Source : Major Nelson

