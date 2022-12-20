New Apple TV+ thriller Liaison premiers Feb 24th 2023

Apple has this week officially confirmed the launch date for the new thriller TV series that will be premiering on the companies Apple TV+ streaming service early next year. The six episode thriller stars César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green and is the first French and English-language Apple Original series. Liaison will officially premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 24, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023.

Liaison TV series Apple TV+

“Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where “espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”), and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (“Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.”

As soon as Apple releases a trailer for the new thriller TV series we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Apple TV





