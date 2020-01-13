Westworld S3 premiers March 15th 2020

If you are looking forward to the third season of Westworld, the TV series from executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and J.J. Abrams, you will be pleased to know that Westworld S3 will premiere on March 15th, 2020. Joining the cast in season three will be Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad); Vincent Cassel (Black Swan); Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None); Scott Mescudi (How to Make it in America); and Marshawn Lynch all new to the ensemble.

Check out the teaser trailer for Westworld S3 embedded below for the science fiction drama about the dawn of artificial intelligence and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

“Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more — this dark odyssey follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.”

Source: HBO

