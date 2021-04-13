LG Wing see large price drop in India

LG recently announced that they were exiting the smartphone business, the company has started to clear out existing stock and has dropped the price of the LG Wing by quite a bit in India.

The handset was previously available for INR 69,990 which was about $933, LG are offering the handset from today for INR 29,999 which is about $400.

The LG Wing features a a 6.8 inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,460 x 1080 pixels. It also features a secondary 3.9 inch G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels.

There is also a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and a 4000 mAh battery.

The handset is equipped with a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there are two cameras, one 13 and one 12 megapixel camera.

Source GSM Arena

